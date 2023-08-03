ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has planted over 5 million flowers for summer. This endeavour, undertaken by the operations department of its sub-municipalities, aims to enhance the aesthetic appeal of Abu Dhabi and its neighbouring areas, elevating the overall landscape of the city and its suburbs.

Under the guidance of senior management, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality has set an ambitious target of planting 10 million flowers throughout the year 2023, encompassing both summer and winter seasons.

Various municipal centres, including Musaffah, Al Wathba, Al Shahama, Madinat Zayed, and the City Municipality Centre, have effectively executed their flower distribution and planting plans within their jurisdictions. Each centre has already achieved 100% of its beautification targets, contributing to the overall goal of creating an enchanting spectacle with a diverse array of shapes and colours through the 10 million flowers initiative.

The chosen summer and winter flowers have been meticulously selected for their vibrant colours, captivating aesthetics, and delightful fragrances. These flowers are strategically planted in high-traffic areas, enhancing the elegance and attractiveness of the city's key locations and facilities.

The Municipality is focused on innovative flower arrangements that challenge conventions and reimagine the aesthetic characteristics of the region. Every flower type used is carefully chosen based on thorough analysis, considering specific site needs, colour coordination with existing plants, size, growth patterns, and scent.

The Municipality called upon residents and visitors to public facilities to actively preserve flowers, green spaces, vegetation, and trees, making the city one of the world's most beautiful, esteemed, and soul-soothing.