Aldenham will be the third school to be established under the commission’s International Schools Attraction Program, which was launched with two Saudi government ministries and aims to transform the capital into one of the world’s most competitive cities by 2030.



Aldenham School, which was founded in 1597, is located in the UK county of Hertfordshire. The Saudi capital will be its second global location.



The Riyadh school will open its doors this September and is for children aged three to 11.



“The Royal Commission for Riyadh is working to bring in a world-class level of education for citizens and residents,” said the head of the commission’s education sector Mazen Ahmed Tamar. “We are working in the city of Riyadh to build a promising future for all, as Aldenham schools are distinguished by their heritage and commitment to providing the best international practices in education.

“Aldenham School has a rich history full of achievements, providing a comprehensive teaching and learning approach that blends traditional and modern methods in line with our goal of providing the people of the capital with the necessary skills to prepare for a future that requires continuous innovation.” The UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia welcomed the news.



“The opening of Aldenham will enhance areas of cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom in the education sector,” said Neil Crompton. “This cooperation represents a pillar of the solid educational relationship between our two countries.”



Aldenham Prep Riyadh will be directly linked to Aldenham Prep UK, and those who graduate from the prep school will be able to transfer directly to Aldenham Riyadh.



“We are pleased to convey the same spirit to the city of Riyadh, and to offer a truly integrated experience with Aldenham UK, which will ensure the Saudi youth and children receive an optimal education,” Aldenham CEO UK James Fowler said.



The new school has a nursery offering a foundation stage for children aged three and above that focuses on learning through play.



The lower school ages, known as Key Stage 1, are for children aged four and above. Key Stage 2 is for students aged seven and up.



The next step for Aldenham is opening a secondary school in Riyadh. This will be for children aged 11-18 and will open in 2024.