RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s cabinet approved a law of evidence to develop the Kingdom’s legislative system on Tuesday.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the law of evidence is the first of four previously announced draft reform bills to be approved, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The other three draft laws are the personal status law, the civil transactions law, and the penal code for discretionary sanctions.
The personal status law will be approved in the first quarter of 2022, and the remaining two draft laws will follow suit after they have been studied by the cabinet and the Shoura Council.
The law of evidence will achieve a “major qualitative leap in the judicial legislation system and establish principles based on firm references in judicial work,” the crown prince said.
Prince Mohammed thanked King Salman for his constant support for the development of the legislative system which “contributes to raising its quality and enhancing the performance of justice agencies, considering that these systems are essential pillars in achieving transparency and justice.”
The crown prince said the law of evidence meets the requirements of developments in social, economic, and technical aspects of life.
He added that it will keep pace with developments in the present era, adhere to Sharia law and the Kingdom's international obligations, benefit from the best international practices in the laws of evidence in place around the world, and contribute to the promotion of justice to protect society, individuals, rights, and property.
