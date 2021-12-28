RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s cabinet approved a law of evidence to develop the Kingdom’s legislative system on Tuesday.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the law of evidence is the first of four previously announced draft reform bills to be approved, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The other three draft laws are the personal status law, the civil transactions law, and the penal code for discretionary sanctions.

The personal status law will be approved in the first quarter of 2022, and the remaining two draft laws will follow suit after they have been studied by the cabinet and the Shoura Council.