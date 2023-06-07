UAE - The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (UAEICP) has released an informative video on its official Twitter account to ensure that individuals stay updated on the expiration dates of their official documents.

With the UAEICP being responsible for managing identity and customs affairs, it is crucial for individuals to stay informed about the validity of their official documents. Failure to renew or update these documents on time can result in hefty fines and inconvenience.

The video provides step-by-step instructions on how to activate the notifications feature within the mobile application. By enabling these notifications, individuals can stay proactive and avoid potential penalties.

For Apple users, the process is straightforward. They can navigate to the settings section on their iPhones, select the 'Notifications' option, and then choose the UAEICP mobile application. From there, they can activate notifications to receive timely alerts about their document expiration dates.

Android users can also benefit from this useful feature by accessing the settings on their devices. By selecting the 'Notifications' option and choosing the UAEICP mobile application, they can enable notifications and receive essential updates about their official document deadlines.

