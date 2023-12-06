ABU DHABI: UAE authorities today extradited accused Sanjay Shah, a British national, to Denmark, where he is wanted by judicial authorities for cases of tax fraud and money laundering.

Shah was extradited to Denmark’s security mission, according to legal procedures, and based upon a decision by the Court of Cassation in Dubai, and the resolution by the Minister of Justice, who approved the extradition. The decision is also in line with the applicable bilateral agreement between the two countries pertaining to extraditing criminals.

The extradition confirms the UAE’s determination to collaborate with international partners in the pursuit of international justice, and to strengthen the integrity of the international financial system.

In this context, the UAE signed an extradition agreement with Denmark in March 2022, one of 40 agreements signed in recent years, with the UAE pursuing further accords in this field.

Notably, the security, judicial, financial, and law enforcement authorities in the UAE are steadfastly working towards undermining organized crime in all its forms, within the framework of international cooperation with partners.

The relevant entities in the UAE are resolute in following international standards to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism. In this regard, these entities are implementing efficient systems, according to legal frameworks and procedures, that are consistent with the best international practices which serve justice in combatting money laundering, financing terrorism, and organized crime, in a way that upholds the principles of justice.