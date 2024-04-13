JEDDAH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) intensified its inspection efforts at Saudi Arabia's major airports to address unlicensed passenger transport activities.



The authority identified 2,194 cases of such violations during Ramadan, resulting in the seizure of 1,217 vehicles and the identification of 126 repeat offenders. The inspections spanned across several key airports, revealing that 38% of the violations occurred at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, 30% at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, 15% at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, 12% at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, and 5% at Taif International Airport.



The TGA's campaign is aimed at enhancing passenger safety by ensuring that all transport services at airports are licensed and meet regulatory standards.



The authority's ongoing commitment to this cause is evident in its rigorous enforcement actions, including imposing fines up to SR5,000 and impounding vehicles, with violators bearing the impoundment costs.

