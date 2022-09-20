RIYADH — The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has revealed 7 cases in which marketing or advertising of food products is prohibited.



In the regulation prepared by the authority regarding the standards for marketing and advertising certain food products that are offered in food establishments, SFDA said that it is forbidden to advertise and market food products which contain high nutritional value.



It is also prohibited to advertise and market the diets listed in the regulation (The requirements of meals with balanced nutritious elements in the list of the establishments’ meals that are offering food for consumers outside the house), in the several cases, which are:



If the advertisement or the method of marketing the product shows that it is specific for a certain diet or certain category (unless it is mentioned in the approved legislation), as well as, if it was advertised and marketed as if it is a healthy product and meal, in a way it shows that these items affect health directly.



Additionally, if the nutritional facts of the product are falsified and marketed as a food that contains a certain value of nutrients, which are in fact incorrect and do not completely contain this value.



If the marketing method contains claims about products or meals, and encourages excessive consumption of any food or reduces good nutritional practices towards it. Also if the advertisement claims that the ingredients of the products can be used to prevent or mitigate a specific disease or physiological condition.



It is also prohibited to market the product if it includes advice from doctors, specialists, or even health influencers regarding the components of the product or its effect on health.



It is also prohibited, in addition, if the advertisement contains marketing information about another product that does not fall within the standards set out in the regulations that the authority has determined regarding these products.



SFDA has also revealed the means that can be used for advertising foods. It includes television, radio, newspaper, magazines, all social media platforms, brochures, billboards, mobile messages, and E-advertising by any electronic means.



With regard to advertisements controls, SFDA said that food products should not be advertised in a deceptive way, and should not be advertised in a way that raises consumers’ doubts about its safety.



It is noteworthy that the controls in SFDA’s regulations will not be applied on some of foods, which includes vegetables, fruits, and food that contains a very low quantity of calories, protein, carbohydrates, fats and saturated fats, sodium, salt, and the sugar, such as spices, and energy drinks, and soft drinks that contains artificial sweeteners.



The exception also includes infant and child food, the food with special medicinal uses, sports drinks, rice, fresh fish, meat and poultry (including frozen and refrigerated that does not contain spices or water and not cooked), tea, coffee, sugar, bottled drinking water and mineral water.



The exemption includes ready to eat products, such as salads, baked goods, desserts, and ready to eat meals.

