RIYADH — The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) confirmed that pharmacies are obliged to put a label indicating the price on the package of medicines and other pharmaceutical products.



The ministry's confirmation came in response to allegations of big differences between the actual price of drugs and therapeutic products and the price placed on the package.



The authority said people who want to check on the actual price of the product can verify it through the Tameni application.



The Tameni application provides accurate information to consumers about products subject to the supervision of the SFDA, which contributes to enhancing consumers' health and their nutritional behavior.



The Tameni app is distinguished for the fact consumers can search by the name of a product or scan its barcode to provide them with the information.

