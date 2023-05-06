RIYADH — The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has decided to lift a temporary ban on the import of poultry meat, eggs, and their products and preparations from Poland.



SFDA said it made the decision based on the immediate notification report issued by the World Organization for Animal Husbandry, which states that the highly virulent bird flu has been under control in the country.



SFDA recently announced a temporary ban on the import of poultry meat and eggs from Argentina, while resuming their import from France.

