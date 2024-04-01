Riyadh: The Transport General Authority (TGA) has suspended two ride-hailing applications and four food delivery applications for failing to comply with rules and regulations.



TGA emphasized that the applications were operating without the required licenses, and that it took the measure to ensure a secure consumer experience.



TGA reiterated its commitment to supervisory efforts aimed at ensuring compliance with regulations, and a secure and efficient transportation system. It also underscored the importance of making use of applications to ensure the provision of reliable and safe services.



TGA encouraged consumers to report any observations or complaints related to passenger transport and delivery applications by calling 19929 or by contacting the customer care account on the X platform: @tga_care.



It reaffirmed its commitment to improving the quality of services and safeguarding consumers’ rights.