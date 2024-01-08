Riyadh: In 2023, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) conducted over 58,000 inspections of establishments under its supervision across the Kingdom. During these inspections, the SFDA identified nearly 8,000 violations of its regulations.



As a result, the SFDA closed 259 establishments that were found to violate its regulations. The authority cleared almost 32,000 shipments through the Kingdom's ports, with only 4,000 shipments rejected. The average time taken to process each shipment was 51 minutes.



The SFDA conducts regular inspections of facilities under its supervision in collaboration with relevant authorities to ensure compliance with technical regulations and food specifications. Legal action is taken against violators to ensure consumer safety and health.



The SFDA encourages the public to report any violations of establishments under its supervision by calling the unified number (19999) or through the "Tameni" application.