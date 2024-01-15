RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate General Authority has begun restricting rent payment transactions through digital channels of Ejar platform effective from Monday, Jan. 15.



The digital payment channels, approved by Ejar, are Mada or SADAD through using the biller number 153. Ejar clarified earlier this month that adopting the payment mechanism through digital channels on the platform comes in implementation of the decision of the Council of Ministers.



The authority said that it will begin to gradually stop issuing electronic receipt vouchers for new residential contracts, as the payment will be settled automatically when paid through one of the digital channels, without the need to issue a receipt voucher. This is in implementation of a Cabinet decision to make the necessary arrangements to provide electronic payment service for rent contract payments.



The authority emphasized that this step begins with the landlord and tenant documenting the contract on Ejar through a real estate broker licensed by the authority, and then starting to use the digital payment channels on Ejar to conduct payment operations, where the rental payment, after being paid through the digital channels, reaches the bank account of the landlord registered in the rental contract within five working days.



The Ejar has demonstrated the advantages of digital payment, the most prominent of which are preserving the rights of the parties to the rental contract, documenting financial payments, and not being required to issue electronic receipt documents.

