RIYADH — The Public Security said that individual employers who allow their employees to work for others or for workers’ own personal benefit will face a maximum fine of SR 100,000 and imprisonment of up to six months. This is in addition to imposing a recruitment ban for a period of up to five years.



The Public Security called on the public to report the authorities in the event of any violations of the residency, labor and border security regulations through the number 911 in Makkah and Riyadh regions and through 999 in all other regions of the Kingdom.

