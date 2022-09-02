RIYADH — The rulings of Saudi family courts have witnessed great consistency and swift resolution of family disputes since the Personal Status Law came into force in mid-June 2022, the Saudi Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has revealed.



“The law is a major step in the Kingdom’s efforts to protect human rights in line with the latest international judicial standards,” the ministry said.



“It provides conclusive provisions for various personal status issues in a way that eliminates the need for discretionary reasoning.”



The law was part of several legislative reforms announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aiming to increase judicial efficiency, promote transparency, enhance the quality of living and protect human rights.



According to legal experts, the law will limit the judiciary’s discretionary powers and reduce inconsistencies.



Issued through the royal decree No. M/73 dated 6/8/1443H, the Personal Status Law includes 252 articles in eight parts and 25 chapters. It covers personal status issues including marriage, divorce, custody, wills, and inheritance, among others.



The law sets out rights and duties for spouses including good cohabitation and kindness, mutual respect, doing no harm to each other, protecting the family’s interests, and taking care of children.

