RIYADH — The Saudi General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) denied the existence of any official account for it to serve beneficiaries via the WhatsApp application.



The directorate warned the public against dealing with any unofficial accounts that claim to provide services via social networking sites.



The Jawazat also stressed the importance of obtaining information and news only from its official sources, and its multiple channels to serve the beneficiaries as well as to communicate with them and respond to their inquiries.

