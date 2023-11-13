RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Justice Ministry said it provided its services, through the e-judicial services platform "Najiz", for more than 7.7 million beneficiaries in October 2023.



The 4 gates of Najiz have benefited more than 6.1 million people, while Najiz app offered its services for 1.6 million beneficiaries.



The high-quality features of Najiz enabled the beneficiaries to conduct and complete their requests from their own places without the need to pay a visit to the judicial headquarters.



The Ministry stated that Najiz has provided more than 12 million judicial services for the beneficiaries, including all the services related to the field, such as electronic litigation, statement of claim, exchanging memorandums, the issuance of the final ruling, in addition to several other services.



As for the enforcement services provided during the same period, it has amounted to 9 million e-services, and the platform has also provided 5.5 million various notarization services.



The Ministry has launched in October 2023 a number of new services through the e-platform, such as the service of activating an additional account for establishments on Najiz Business, as well as enabling the payment services through Najiz app for Judicial Costs.



The new services also include the service of attending the sessions through the Najiz Business, and Najiz Government portals.



It is noteworthy that the Justice Minister Dr. Walid Al-Samaani had earlier launched the Najiz portal with 4 new gates,



These are gates for individuals, businesses, lawyers, and government entities, as people can access each gate through the National Unified Portal (Nafath)



The services available through the Najiz platform exceed 160 services that eliminate the beneficiaries from visiting judicial facilities.



This is considered a qualitative shift that enhances the quality of services and develops digital government.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).