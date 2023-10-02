JEDDAH — The Motor Vehicle Periodic Inspection (MVPI) wing under the General Traffic Department emphasized that booking an online appointment for the periodic technical inspection (Fahas) has become mandatory for all types of vehicles.



It called on owners of various types of vehicles to book an appointment before heading to any of the MVPI stations. This is through logging the MVPI electronic platform on the link: vi.vsafety.sa.



The MVPI sources explained that the steps for booking an appointment are easy and simple, starting with entering personal data and vehicle data, choosing the type of inspection, the region and MVPI center of the inspection and then entering the required date and time. When this process is carried out, a verification code will be sent to the mobile phone, and the beneficiary shall click the code to confirm the appointment.



In Saudi Arabia, vehicles must undergo a yearly periodic inspection. It aims to ensure that motor vehicles are safe and meet environmental standards. The MVPI team will inspect the vehicle’s oil leakage, steering system, suspension system, chassis, brakes, lights, tires, emission control system, etc. If any defects are found, the vehicle will not pass the inspection and must be repaired before it can be re-inspected.



It is noteworthy that the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) announced earlier that online appointments for MVPI can be obtained from May 1, 2023. The appointment would be given at a rate of 50 percent of the available tracks of MVPI stations in all regions of the Kingdom.



This measure was taken as a continuation of the efforts of the SASO to organize the appointment booking mechanism, reduce crowding, and save time and effort, in order to improve the experience of beneficiaries and facilitate the process of technical inspection of vehicles.



The SASO stated that it had launched an electronic platform dedicated to reserving periodic technical inspection appointments and serves vehicle owners to know the locations closest to them as well as to book the appropriate date. After the completion of the inspection process, the vehicle inspection report will be sent to the beneficiary electronically in coordination with the relevant authorities.

