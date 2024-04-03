Riyadh -- The National Center for Security Operations (NCSO) received in March 2,643,174 emergency calls, through the 911 hotline, from Riyadh, Makkah, and the Eastern Region.



These calls were efficiently dealt with by the 24/7 Unified Security Operations Centers 911 personnel, who directed each call to the relevant security service or service provider.



With the aid of advanced automated systems and a skilled multilingual team, the center ensured professional, accurate and efficient call routing.



The Unified Security Operations Center 911 in the Makkah region received 933,935 calls, in Riyadh 1,192,387 calls, and in the Eastern Region 516,852 calls.