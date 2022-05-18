JEDDAH — The Ministry of Education has submitted the public education draft law for public opinion on the online platform of National Competitiveness Center.



The draft law aims to organize all related aspects of public education in a manner that raises the level of the learning process to achieve the highest quality in education and improve its outcomes in terms of scientific and skill-related sides.



The law stipulates the establishment of the Public Education Council, which will consist of 17 members and will be headed by the minister of education.



The council will undertake a number of competencies, including approving public education policies and strategies, determining the age of admission to public education, and establishing the minimum wage for teachers in private schools.



The articles of the law stipulate that the ministry — in coordination with the relevant authorities — will set models for educational buildings, and define their specifications and requirements.



The ministry will establish government buildings to meet the objectives of public education, and will have the right to construct and own these buildings by contracting with the private sector.



It will also regulate the use of public and private educational buildings outside of daily school hours and during public holidays to serve the objectives of public education.



The ministry will supervise the activity of private schools, and follow up on its commitment to the provisions contained in the law and its regulations.



It will also set the standards and controls for determining tuition fees in private schools, which will not be imposed or modified without the ministry's approval.



The law also states that education will be in-person at all stages of public education, and the ministry will have the right to benefit from e-learning technologies as part of in-person education.



Under the draft law, the ministry encourages enabling the private and non-profit sector to participate and invest in public education services and establishes nurseries, kindergartens and private schools at various educational levels inside the Kingdom, and for Saudi students abroad.



The ministry also encourages foreign investment in public education services.



The draft law states that teachers in public schools are subject to the labor and social security laws. It also emphasized that the ministry provides guard services to public schools, and sets the necessary standards and requirements in this regard.

