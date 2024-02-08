RIYADH — The loss or theft of a passport and loss of iqama (residency permit) can be reported to the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) through the Absher and Muqeem portals. These are among the eight new electronic services launched by the Jawzat on Wednesday on the Ministry of Interior’s electronic services platforms Absher and the Muqeem.



The launching ceremony was held, under the patronage of Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, at the headquarters of the General Directorate of Passports in Riyadh. Those who attended the ceremony included Director General of Passports Lt. Gen. Suleiman Al-Yahya, Director of the National Information Center Dr. Esam Alwagait, Deputy Assistant Minister of the Interior for Technology Affairs Eng. Thamer Al-Harbi, and CEO of Elm Company Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Jadhai.



The Jawazat made available of four services on the Absher platform, and they include reporting the loss or theft of a passport; digital document for visitors; report about expatriate; and report about visitor.



The newly launched four services on the Muqeem portal are modifying the translated name; reporting the loss of residency permit (iqama); inquiring and verifying visas; and warning to serve notification to the employer.



Lt. Gen. Al-Yahya emphasized that these services come within the developmental measures of electronic transactions aimed at saving time and effort, shortening procedures, improving the quality of passport services, and providing smart solutions and digital transformation to contribute to raising the level and efficiency of services provided to beneficiaries.



