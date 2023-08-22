RIYADH — The Justice Minister Dr. Walid Al-Samaani has launched the Najiz portal with 4 new gates. The 4 new gates are for individuals, businesses, lawyers, and government entities.



This step is considered as a qualitative leap that would enhance the quality of the provided services and the development of the digital government in a way that facilitates the process for beneficiaries.



Dr. Al-Samaani said that the digital transformation that the Ministry has witnessed during the past 7 years was a model that we are all proud of, through which many achievements were made.



“With the launch of Najiz portal, we are starting a new phase of development, improving the quality of the provided services, and to increase the percentage of the beneficiaries’ satisfaction,” he said.



Through the 4 new gates, the beneficiaries can enter each gate appropriate for them, as the available services in Najiz portal exceeds 160 services, which do not require the beneficiaries to visit the justice facilities.



It is noteworthy that the najiz.sa saves the time of beneficiaries from 65 visits to justice facilities annually.

