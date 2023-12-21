Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued its monthly classification index for air transport service providers, based on the number of complaints filed with GACA by travelers during November 2023.



According to GACA, 707 complaints were filed by travelers on air carriers last November. SAUDIA Airlines had the fewest complaints among Saudi airlines, 13 per 100,000 travelers, and a complaint resolution rate of 100%. Flynas came second, with 13 complaints per 100,000 travelers, and a resolution rate of 100%. Flyadeal came third, with 38 complaints per 100,000 travelers, and a resolution rate of 91%. The most common complaints in November were about luggage services, flights and tickets.



According to the GACA index for November, Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport had the fewest complaints, at 1% per 100,000 travelers. The index is for international airports with more than six million passengers annually. The classification was reached by calculating the number of complaints, 6, and the complaint resolution rate, which was 100%.



As for international airports with less than 6 million passengers annually, Prince Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport had the fewest complaints, 1% per 100,000 travelers, and a resolution rate of 100%.



Regarding domestic airports, Najran Airport had the fewest complaints, 2% per 100,000 passengers, and a resolution rate of 100%.



GACA reiterated that the monthly classification report aims to give passengers information about the performance of air transport service providers and airports. Such information enables passengers to make informed choices, promotes transparency, demonstrates GACA's credibility and keenness to resolve travelers' complaints, and stimulates fair competition among air transport service providers and airports, to develop and improve services.



GACA said that it has multiple round the clock communication channels to ensure interaction with travelers and airport visitors. They are: Unified Call Center number 1929, WhatsApp service at 0115253333, email: gaca-info@gaca.gov.sa, social media accounts, and GACA's website. The authority receives complaints through these channels regarding boarding pass issuance, employee behavior and services for persons with disabilities and limited mobility, among others.



Furthermore, in support of its partners, the airports, GACA prepared a booklet containing guidelines on how to deal with traveler complaints at airports. The booklet has been circulated among airport operators. It sets out the rules and service agreements that must be adhered to for all types of complaints and inquiries, and trains, in regularly held workshops, employees of national airlines and ground service companies that deal directly with travelers on how to comply with passenger protection regulations.