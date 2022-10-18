RIYADH — The Saudi Shoura Council on Sunday approved the draft law on the rights of people with disabilities. The law, consisting of 33 articles, emphasizes non-discrimination due to disability, and equal opportunities for this segment of society.



There are provisions in the law to empower persons with disabilities and improve their standard of living. The law underscores the need to change the social perception toward people with disabilities through institutional work governed by laws and regulations. It also aims to protect and promote the rights of persons with disabilities and ensure their access to all services on an equal basis with others.



The law ensures the enacting of regulations, formulating strategies and policies, and the carrying out of activities, programs, plans, and designs at the governmental and non-governmental levels to fulfill the requirements of people with disabilities.



On the other hand, the Council approved the demand of the Tourism Development Fund to reduce the costs of financing provided to the beneficiaries in line with the requirements of sustainable development and the government support strategy, as well as to control operational and administrative expenses, especially with regard to expenses of employees.



The Council called on the Fund to encourage investment in the field of wellness tourism, by financing natural health resort projects in the Kingdom.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).