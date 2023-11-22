RIYADH — Traffic accident death rates in Saudi Arabia recorded a decrease of 40 percent during the past ten years from 2013 to 2022, according to a recent report released by the Ministry of Health.



The report showed that Saudi roads witnessed a decrease in the number of accident deaths reaching 4,555 and more than 24,000 injuries last year, compared to more than 7,000 deaths and 39,000 injuries during 2013. With a sharp decline in the number of accident fatalities and injuries, Saudi Arabia is approaching the global goal of reducing deaths resulting from road accidents by 50 percent by 2030. The Kingdom is only 10 percent away from this targeted percentage and it is likely to be achieved before the planned date.



This comes within the framework of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and its remarkable support for enhancing the idea of developing the system of the Ministerial Committee of Traffic Safety (MCTS). This is aimed at bringing down the rates of accident fatalities and injuries and the subsequent economic problems, represented by material losses.



The concerned authorities in the MCTS system and the traffic safety committees in the emirates of various regions have implemented advanced engineering mechanisms on the main roads and highways, providing them with safety requirements, and thus resulting in bringing down the rate of serious traffic accidents.



Apart from strengthening traffic control and surveillance on all roads with modern technologies and systematic campaigns to deal with traffic violations, the traffic authorities have also activated air ambulance services in five regions, in addition to identifying areas that need additional strengthening health capabilities to deal with traffic accident victims, and creating medical centers specialized in handling traffic accident injuries. It is noteworthy that the MCTS was established to manage governance, collaboration and coordination between seven ministries who share responsibilities over road safety. Building on global best practices, Saudi Arabia has achieved success in raising adherence to traffic regulations, improving road safety and public awareness.

