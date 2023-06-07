RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has lifted a temporary ban on importing livestock from Türkiye.

The ban was lifted on livestock imports for the purpose of slaughter and breeding.

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) issued a ban on the import of livestock from Türkiye last March due to foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in the country.

Authorities there isolated about 215 villages in the northwest of the country due to the FMD after the disease was detected in cattle, sheep and goats in the regions of Ereğli, Alaplı, Kozluk, Gökçebey and the central villages of Zonguldak.

