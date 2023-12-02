RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) conducted an investigation into 341 corruption suspects during 2,024 monitoring tours carried out in November 2023.



The suspects, drawn from various government ministries such as Interior, Defense, Justice, Health, Education, Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, and Environment, Water, and Agriculture, were scrutinized for alleged corrupt activities.



Following due process, Nazaha revealed that 146 Saudi citizens and residents were apprehended in accordance with the Law of Criminal Procedure. Notably, these individuals were subsequently released on bail.



The charges against the arrested individuals include bribery, abuse of authority, money laundering, and forgery. Regulatory procedures are underway to facilitate the referral of the accused to the judiciary.



Nazaha emphasized the importance of public vigilance in combating corruption and encouraged reporting of any suspicious activities related to financial or administrative corruption. Citizens can use the toll-free number 980, email info@nazaha.gov.sa, or fax 114420057 to contribute to safeguarding public funds.

