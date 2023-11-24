ALGIERS — Saudi Arabia's Justice Minister Dr. Walid Al-Samaani has met with his Algerian counterpart Abderrachid Tabbi during an official visit to the North African country.



During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in judicial fields.



Dr. Al-Samaani also reviewed the legislative, technical and training development that Saudi Arabia is witnessing in the judicial field with the support of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and the supervision and follow-up from the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.



The two ministers signed an executive program related to organizing mutual visits to learn about the judicial systems.



The program also aims to exchange information about international treaties related to judicial affairs of both parties.

