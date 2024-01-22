RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior announced the punishment for violators of the provisions of the Security Surveillance Cameras Law.



It indicated that the penalty amounting to SR20000 will be slapped on anyone who transmits or publishes recordings in violation of the provisions of the law, or damages or sabotages security surveillance camera system devices or recordings.



The ministry noted that the fine amounts to SR10000 for every violation of installing security surveillance cameras inside places where their installation is prohibited, and SR5,000 for a violation of not keeping recordings according to the period stipulated in the document related to the terms and conditions.

