RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce announced on Wednesday that it had slapped fines on 24 online advertisers, including 14 women, for violating the E-Commerce Law. They carried out the violations through social media platforms such as Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.



The ministry clarified that the violations were committed in terms of posting deceptive and misleading advertisements. These ads included false claims; promotion of unlicensed activity, and the failure to disclose about the advertising material.



The ministry warned that the provisions of the E-Commerce Law will be applied to infringing advertisements that lead to deceiving or misleading consumers.

