Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held on Wednesday morning at its seat at the Amiri Diwan.

The cabinet approved a draft decision of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the rules, conditions and requirements for the safe transportation of radioactive materials by vehicles.

Following the meeting, HE Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs issued the following statement:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet hailed HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's speech at the opening session of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78) on Tuesday in New York, and the important contents and firm principled positions it included towards current issues at the regional and international levels, stressing that His Highness had drawn in his speech clear guidelines and sound foundations for a new world based on keeping pace with scientific and technical development, respecting the rights of peoples and lifting injustice against them, adhering to international law, resolving disputes by peaceful means, and adopting environmentally friendly policies, working to achieve the sustainable development goals, and combating racism and incitement campaigns against entire peoples, religions and civilizations.

The Cabinet welcomed the results of the state visit made by HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on Sep.13, followed by an official visit to the Republic of El Salvador.

The Cabinet affirmed that HH the Amir's fruitful talks with Their Excellencies Presidents of the two countries, and the agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) that were signed during the two visits, opened new and broad horizons for cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and both the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Republic of El Salvador in various fields, as well as for exploring partnerships and investment opportunities, and strengthening joint efforts to address global challenges and contribute to maintaining international peace and security.

The Cabinet expressed its deep satisfaction with the success of the State of Qatar's mediation, which resulted in the release of five citizens of the United States of America who were detained in Iranian prisons, in exchange for the release of a number of detainees of the Islamic Republic of Iran held by the United States , within the framework of an agreement under which Iranian funds that had been frozen in the Republic of Korea were transferred to Doha, stressing that the confidence, integrity and neutrality of all parties in the State of Qatar was the main reason for making this achievement, which added new success to the Qatari diplomacy.

The Cabinet then considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First - Approving a draft decision of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the rules, conditions and requirements for the safe transportation of radioactive materials by vehicles.

Second - Taking the necessary measures to ratify an additional agreement to the agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) regarding the establishment and financing of the united nations regional center for combating cybercrime in Doha.

Third - Approving the unified administrative arrangement project between the government of the State of Qatar and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), on supporting the Peacebuilding Fund.

Fourth - The Cabinet reviewed the following two issues and took the appropriate decision thereon:

1- Annual report (13) on the results of the work of Qatar Committee for the Alliance of Civilization for the year 2022.

2- A report on the results of the participation in the meetings of the Commercial and Industrial Cooperation Committees and the consultative meeting accompanying them, and the 5th meeting of the fifth meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Standardization in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

