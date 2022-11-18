NEW DELHI — Saudi Arabia has decided to exempt Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) for the issuance of employment visas.



The PCC will no longer be a requirement for Indian citizens to obtain a visa for traveling to Saudi Arabia,” the Saudi Embassy in New Delhi said in a press statement on Thursday.



This is in view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and India, the statement said while noting that the decision has been taken as part of the efforts of the two countries to further strengthen their relations.



“The Embassy appreciates the contribution of over two million Indian citizens living peacefully in the Kingdom,” the statement pointed out.



It is noteworthy that there over two million Indian expatriates in the Kingdom and they constitute one-fourth of the foreigners in the country. The Saudi decision to exempt PCC comes at a time when both countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).