RIYADH — The Ministry of Justice launched a new online service allowing registration of non-Saudi legal advisors for legal firms via its Najiz platform for judicial services.



The registration can be made through simple, easy and highly reliable steps that contribute to the development of the legal profession. This is also helpful to raise the efficiency of legal practitioners, as well as to support professionalism in the legal profession, and enhance preventive aspects.



The service can be obtained by accessing the Najiz platform (Najiz.com), then choosing the non-Saudi legal advisor registration request service, filling out the forms designated for that, attaching the required documents, and completing the rest of the requirements until the license is issued.



The Ministry of Justice recently announced the granting of licenses to 15 foreign law firms and carries out studies about 15 other applications to practice the legal profession in the Kingdom.



These include licenses granted to several companies from some countries such as the United States of America and the United Kingdom, with the aim of raising and developing the legal profession and improving the business and investment environment in Saudi Arabia.



It is noteworthy that the Najiz platform includes a portal dedicated to lawyers, and provides a number of advantages for lawyers, including separating the lawyer’s personal data and cases from the cases assigned to him in his capacity as a lawyer. It also provides judicial, implementation, and documentation services, in addition to professional services and a number of interactive services for lawyers.

