Bahrain - Members of political societies will be prohibited from board membership in youth and sports federations, associations, clubs and establishments.

MPs approved government-drafted amendments to the 1989 Social, Cultural, Sports and Youth Clubs Organisations and Societies Law during the Parliament’s weekly session yesterday.

Heated arguments broke out over claims that the new rule breached constitutional and public rights.

Parliament legislative and legal affairs committee chairman Fadhel Al Sawad backed amendments to the law.

“People have every right to be members of cultural and sports clubs, while also being part of political societies,” he said.

“However, problem arises when they take up a decision-making role by joining the board. Such a move could lead to the club or federation being directed to serve a certain ideology.”

He added that amendments carried out in 2018 to the 2002 Political Rights Law that ban members of disbanded political societies from running for parliamentary and municipal elections as well as board membership in social and charitable societies, was wrong and should be contested in the Constitutional Court.

MP Ali Ishaqi, who is also Bahrain Handball Federation president, said members of societies should not be allowed to join other boards as it could lead to politicisation of sporting activities.

However, he was cut short by Parliament first vice-chairman Abdulnabi Salman, who said that Mr Ishaqi had set a lofty example by staying committed to his dual duties.

“It’s not necessary that those who take up multiple roles misuse or affect the activities of the other establishment, you, Mr Ishaqi, being an example,” he said.

Sports clubs would also be allowed to seek investment in their facilities under amendments to the law.

Meanwhile, MPs approved government-drafted amendments to the 2009 Chemical Weapons Law. It would see punishments imposed on Bahrainis committing crimes using chemical weapons abroad and foreigners indulging in similar violations in Bahrain.

The concerned panel will be renamed as the National Combat Committee for Weapons of Mass Destruction, the list of weapons will be upgraded accordingly by the Cabinet to match the new scope.

Another new government-drafted law on biological and toxic weapons was also approved by MPs.

The punishment would be no less than 10 years in jail, a fine of between BD10,000 and BD20,000, or both for those committing crimes using biological weapons – whether Bahrainis abroad or foreigners in Bahrain, as well as inciters.

They could face life sentence or death penalty if serious harm is done to public health or the environment.

Incitement that involves a failed attempt or doesn’t cause substantial harm would be met with up to seven years in jail, a fine of between BD5,000 and BD10,000, or both.

Those who commit crimes under their name or that of their establishment or businesses will be fined between BD50,000 and BD200,000.

The amendments have been referred to the Shura Council for review.

MPs also rejected amendments to the 2002 Fishing Organisation, Catching and Protection Law suspended for two weeks due to disputes between MPs.

It would have allowed ex-cons who complete their sentences to get fishing licences even before getting their certificate of good conduct a year after getting out of jail.

