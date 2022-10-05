Kuwait - Director General of Kuwait Municipality Eng Ahmed Al-Manfouhi will soon issue an administrative decision on regulating work timings for contractors and those who do business in private residential areas in various governorates, except the new areas under construction, reports Al-Rai daily.

He asked the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) to present its opinion on the schedule for completion of related procedures.

He confirmed consulting PAM regarding the observation that “some contractors and those doing construction work in private residential areas are operating throughout the night; thereby, disturbing the residents and distorting the general appearance of these areas.”

