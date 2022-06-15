DAMMAM — The King Fahd Causeway Authority (KFCA) has announced that it has updated the traveling procedures for the Saudi citizens who are wishing to travel to Bahrain from Saudi Arabia through the causeway.



KFCA said it has updated the procedures after Saudi Arabia's decisions to lift the most precautionary measures.



KFCA clarified that if adults want to travel to Bahrain by crossing the causeway, they must complete receiving three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine (two doses and a booster dose).



The duration of the requirement to take the booster dose (third dose) for adults has been modified to be 8 months instead of 3 months after receiving the second dose.



As for the travel conditions for the age group less than 16 years old, the KFCA said that they must complete receiving two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.



While the travel age group for those under 12 years old is required to issue an insurance policy against coronavirus, noting that the age must be calculated by the Hijri date.



KFCA indicated that the insurance company (Tawuniya) is the currently approved entity according to the Health Insurance Council (CCHI).



It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Interior has announced earlier that it has lifted most of the precautionary measures related to COVID-19 in the Kingdom, including wearing masks, and showing health status in Tawakalna app.



The ministry also extended the duration of the requirement to take the third dose (booster dose) of the COVID-19 vaccine for the citizens who travel out of the Kingdom to eight months instead of three months after receiving the second dose.



However, there will be exemption for the age groups specified by the Ministry of Health, the ministry added.



According to an earlier statement of the Ministry of Health on its Twitter account, those who have completed eight months after taking the first booster dose can register for the second dose.



The ministry said that an appointment for the second booster dose could be had through its Sehhaty application.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).