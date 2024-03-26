ABU DHABI - The International Society of Addiction Medicine (ISAM) has commended the new law regulating rehabilitation and correctional centres in Abu Dhabi issued by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in his capacity as the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The law complements transferring the management of the emirate's punitive and correctional establishments from the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters to the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, which has been effective since January.

Dr. Hamad Al Ghafri, President of ISAM, praised the comprehensive measures outlined in the law, emphasising its alignment with the UAE's commitment to human rights and humanitarian values. He highlighted the law's focus on providing adequate care and attention to all individuals, including those in rehabilitation centres.

He added that this legislative development is seen as a major milestone in the UAE's global standing on human rights. Dr. Al Ghafri underscored the UAE's proactive approach to human rights, including drug addiction, by establishing specialised centres and implementing inclusive policies.

He stated that the centres' roles also include providing health and social care services to inmates, providing education and professional training opportunities, and delivering rehabilitation programmes to reintegrate inmates as effective community members.