JEDDAH — The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has begun issuing Umrah visas for the post-Hajj season, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The issuance of Umrah visas follows the conclusion of the rituals of annual pilgrimage of Hajj on Wednesday.



The ministry announced on Thursday that it is working diligently to implement the directives of wise leadership to accommodate more Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and providing services that meet their needs and aspirations.



The ministry had stopped issuing Umrah permits through the Nusuk application for period of one month from May 23. This was aimed at enabling Hajj pilgrims, who started flocking to Makkah from all over the world, to perform their rituals in ease and comfort. The ministry announced then that the Nusuk App would resume issuing Umrah visa from Dhul Hijjah 15, corresponding to June 21.



In its new statement, the ministry said that the resumption of the Umrah visa issuance would streamline smooth arrival of Umrah pilgrims to the Kingdom. “This annual initiative follows immediately after the Hajj season. It leverages the ministry’s expertise and establishes technical and field programs to serve Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and facilitate their rituals,” the ministry said in a statement.

