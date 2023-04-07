RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has announced the start of the first phase of localizing the consultancy sector jobs in all regions of Saudi Arabia.

The localization of the consultancy sector came into force on April 6, after the expiry of the grace period allowed for jobs in the sector.

This came in continuation of MHRSD's efforts aimed at providing a stimulating and productive work environment for Saudi men and women, and increasing the level of their participation in the labor market, in addition to strengthening their contribution to the economy.

The first phase of the localization included the professions of consultants and specialists who practice consulting work in the sector by 30%, which is expected to provide job opportunities for male and female citizens.

Localizing the consultancy sector and professions comes within the framework of the cooperation between MHRSD with the supervising bodies, represented by the Ministry of Finance, the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, the Expenditure and Project Efficiency Authority, and the Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF).

The cooperation aims to enhance the presence of the human cadres in the sector, increase the percentage of Saudis in the sector, in a way that contributes to developing the local content in this strategic sector, and also to organize the labor market.

MHRSD will support the private sector establishments in several ways, and help them in hiring Saudis, by supporting the training and qualifying of the employees; supporting employment procedures and others.

The Local Content and Government Procurement Authority will follow up on the commitment to include localization requirements in consulting contracts. It has also issued a guide that clarifies the details of localizing the consultancy sector and professions, and the mechanism of implementing it.

Establishments must commit to applying the provisions to avoid the legal penalties that will be imposed against the violators.

