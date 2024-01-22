RIYADH — Riyadh will witness on Monday a remarkable judicial event with the opening of the first administrative judicial enforcement court. This court will have jurisdiction to enforce court decisions issued even against ministries and government agencies.



Okaz/Saudi Gazette has learnt from sources that the enforcement of administrative rulings is carried out by submitting a request for enforcement in a statement of claim deposited in the court, to be referred to the competent department for execution. Then, the department notifies the party against whom enforcement is requested with a period of five days for urgent judgments, and 30 days for other judgments.



The sources confirmed the issuance of the executive regulations for the Enforcement Law before the Courts under the Board of Grievances, and it deals with implementation against state agencies and companies partially owned by the state. It stressed that the convicted person should take the initiative to implement the final rulings subject to expedited enforcement.



With regard to enforcement against administrative agencies, such as ministries and government agencies, the Administrative Enforcement Courts would issue a warning to the administrative authority for enforcement within a specific period.



The department may inform the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority of what is included in its disciplinary jurisdiction, and the Administrative Enforcement Court may order the imposition of a threatening fine amounting to SR10,000 on the person against whom the enforcement rule is carried out.



An employee in the public sector shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding seven years and a fine not exceeding SR700000 if he exploits his position to prevent enforcement of the ruling.



The employee will also be punished with five years’ imprisonment and a fine not exceeding SR500000 if he deliberately refrains from executing the required document, partially or completely, with the intention of obstruction, eight days after he was notified of the warning or the receipt of the enforcement procedures, and the implementation is within his jurisdiction.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).