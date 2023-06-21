Eid Al Adha, a deeply significant Islamic festival, is just a few days away, and Muslims are now preparing for this year's sacrifice.

As a tradition, the festival is marked by sacrificing an animal — such as a sheep, a goat or a cow — following specific religious guidelines. This act of sacrifice, carried out to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's test of faith, serves as an act of devotion and humility before God.

Eid Al Adha, also known as the festival of sacrifice, is observed on Dhul Hijjah 10, and this year, it will fall on June 28.

On this Eid, the faithful dress up in new clothes and make their way to mosques or Eid grounds to offer special prayers.

After the prayer, many Muslims sacrifice an animal. They come together, spend time with family, and engage in charitable activities. It is common for families to exchange gifts, prepare traditional feasts, and extend hospitality to neighbours and friends.

What is the rule on giving a sacrifice (udhiyah)?

Islamic scholar Sheikh Ayaz Housee, imam of NGS and Khateeb at Al Manar Islamic Centre, said the sacrifice or udhiyah is a confirmed sunnah that is highly recommended.

Who should offer it?

A person offering it should be "independent of means", Sheikh Ayaz said, and the price of the sacrifice amounts to whatever surplus he has after fulfilling his needs and those of his dependents.

The udhiyah is prescribed for the members of the household as the Prophet (PBUH) said: “The people of each household should offer an Udhiyah every year.”

However, Sheikh Ayaz stressed that it is not required for the head of the family to offer a separate sacrifice for every member of the house. "One sacrifice is sufficient for the whole family,” he said.

Where can you sacrifice in Dubai?

Local authorities have made arrangements to ensure the smooth and humane execution of the Eid Al Adha rituals, with designated areas and trained professionals deployed to perform the sacrifices in accordance with religious traditions.

Individuals can purchase animals from cattle markets or use a smart app to place orders online. If purchased from the market, one can take it to the abattoirs in the city.

How to do it via smart app

The Dubai Municipality has collaborated with eight smart applications for orders and delivery of sacrificed animals. Its abattoirs carry out the ritual in accordance with approved health procedures and deliver them to residents' homes quickly and efficiently.

The municipality has allotted four abattoirs equipped with the newest technology and with a combined capacity of almost 900 animals per hour. These slaughterhouses include Al Qusais Abattoir (282 animals), Quick Eid Abattoir in Al Qusais (300), Al Quoz Abattoir (125), Al Lisaili Abattoir (105), and Hatta Abattoir (82 animals per hour).

Abattoirs' working hours

Dubai Municipality has set the working hours of the abattoirs during Eid. On the day of Arafah, it will be from 7am to 4pm in the abattoirs of Al Qusais, Al Quoz, and Al Lisaili and from 7am to 6am in Hatta abattoir. While on the first, second and third days of Eid, they will all be open from 7.30am to 4am.

How much does it cost?

The cost of an Eid sacrifice vary depending on various factors, including the animal's type, weight, size, and breed. However, the price range for a goat or sheep at the cattle market starts at Dh600 and for an ox, the price starts at Dh4,000, excluding the abattoir cost.

If ordering the sacrificial animal through an app, the price range for a goat starts at Dh880 and for an ox or cow, it starts at Dh5,500. However, ordering through an app leaves the responsibility of taking the animal to the abattoir, collection, distribution, etc.

