Dubai Municipality has announced the launch of a new online system for building permits and control services aimed at streamlining procedures for customers in the emirate.

The system, which is aligned with the updated Dubai Building Code, comes as part of the Municipality's ongoing efforts to strengthen Dubai's position as a global pioneering city in adopting the latest technologies in the building sector.

The new system will provide smart and integrated services and solutions while implementing automated checks using Building Information Modelling (BIM), which is a digital representation of the physical and functional characteristics of a building or infrastructure.

By providing these solutions, Dubai Municipality seeks to enhance the quality of building permits and control services in Dubai, ultimately promoting the competitiveness of the city.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, “We are pleased to launch the new online platform, which provides advanced digital features for building permits and control services. With the implementation of new technology, our main objective is to enhance the customer experience, while reducing time and costs, and improving the overall quality of the services offered.

By implementing this new system, we hope to advance the construction industry in Dubai by providing digitised services that simplify processes and give customers a one-of-a-kind experience. This reinforces Dubai's position as a city of innovation and quality, as well as aligns with our vision of providing top-tier Municipality services that contribute to the city's growth and success in the building sector.”

Mariam Al Muhairi, Acting CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, “The new system incorporates a range of features aimed at improving the customer experience and service quality. These features include streamlining procedures and reducing the number of application documents required, making it easier for customers to input data and track application updates. It further offers proactive services for customers and the possibility of automated usage of certain services. It also includes automated checking services for consultants to ensure that charts comply with the Dubai Building Code and facilitates the automatic acquisition of data from charts and designs.”

The new system not only complies with the latest BIM standards and geographic information systems, but also facilitates user registration through digital ID and instant recognition. It enables smart inspection through various applications and tools while managing building activities. Moreover, the system offers a comprehensive database and detailed maps of the buildings that comply with Dubai’s digital twinning concept.

This feature assists entities in offering smart services and is electronically connected with the ‘Dubai Engineering Qualification’ system and other relevant authorities involved in permit and control procedures.

The first set of services on the new system will include the following permits: new building permit (initial and final submission), licensing site preparation processes and drilling, permanent fence permit, self-decoration, self-maintenance, cancellation of transaction, and extending the validity of approved charts.

It will also include a number of monitoring services for construction activities: renewal of license, periodic inspection, night work permit, and the ability to change the consultant contractor. The Municipality intends to roll out the remaining services in different phases throughout the year.

Dubai Municipality will also hold training workshops for consultants and contractors to brief them on the required standards, such as the BIM, which will contribute to enhancing their capacities and their ability to use the new system.