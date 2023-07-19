Dubai Municipality has announced that it has issued the first construction licence for a private villa using 3D printing technology.

A four-meter-high structure will be printed in a single session, and the villa construction work that started recently will be as part of an unprecedented global project.

To be built entirely from locally sourced concrete, the villa is expected to be completed by this October, said the statement from Dubai Municipality.

These procedures enhance the aspirations of Dubai and support the objectives of the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy 2030.

The strategy aims to increase the percentage of implemented 3D printed buildings in the Emirate to achieve a minimum rate of 25% by 2030, it stated.

Engineer Mariam Al Muhairi, the Acting CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency, said: "This project aims to encourage contractors, engineers, investors, and real estate developers to adopt and use technology in their building operations."

"The municipality further offers support and facilities to monitor and control the usage of this innovative technology in building and construction," she stated.

"This is in line with the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy and Decree of 2021 that regulates the use of three-dimensional printing in construction works in the emirate and which aims at increasing the percentage of buildings implemented and printed using the 3D technology by no less than 25 per cent by 2030," she added.-TradeArabia News Service

