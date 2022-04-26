DUBAI: A recent report by the Business Registration & Licensing (BRL) sector at the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai, stated that over 18,013 e-Trader licences have been issued since the launch of the initiative in March 2017 until end-March 2022.

The growth in the number of e-Trader licences reflects the emergence of e-commerce as an important economic activity in Dubai.

The e-Trader licence enables start-ups and freelancers in Dubai to conduct business activities online and across social networking accounts. Of the total licences issued, 13,671 are Professional and 4,342 are Commercial.

The BRL sector also reported that the total number of e-Trader licences issued during Q1 2022 reached 1,605 (1,334 Professional and 271 Commercial). This reflects the continuous focus on promoting e-commerce and the competitiveness of Dubai’s economy, as well as the commitment to realising the vision of the government to drive digital transformation and build awareness about the e-platforms that facilitate commercial activities.

e-Trader aims to licence startups and business activities that operate from their place of residence, online or on social networking sites. The licence, which is issued electronically, empowers and guides traders to successfully enter the business world.

According to the BRL sector’s report, Portal, Marketing Services Via Social Media, Marketing Management, Web-Design, Social Media Applications Development & Management, Project Management Services, Fashion Designing, Blogging Services, Ladies and Men Garments Trading, Internet Content Provider, Calligraphers & Painters, and Perfumes & Cosmetics Trading, topped the list of activities of the licences issued during Q1 2022.

Through e-Trader licence, the BRL sector seeks to regulate and enhance ease of doing business electronically by providing a platform that supports and develops trade as well as connect customers with traders. The licensee cannot open a shop/store but can avail of three visas if the ownership is 100 percent Emirati and legal liability falls under the licence holder. The sector focuses on providing support to e-Trader licence holders by signing partnerships with government and private sectors, providing facilities for their business growth as well as opening new channels by enhancing cooperation with major sales outlets.

The benefits of acquiring the e-Trader licence include: receiving Dubai Chamber membership for commercial activities; privileges/offers from Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Mashreq Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Emirates Islamic and Dubai Islamic Bank; receiving Customs Client Code, which facilitates import and export via dubaitrade.ae, temporary employment services, participation in exhibitions & conferences and training workshop, displaying of products in consumer points of sale and providing work space.