Bahrain - Supreme Council for Health chairman Lieutenant General Doctor Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa has said that the first phase of the health insurance programme will be implemented early next year for expatriates living in Bahrain.

Consultations are underway with concerned authorities to determine the mandatory health package for foreign residents, he said.

Dr Shaikh Abdulla stressed keenness to harness all capabilities and efforts to continue developing the quality and efficiency of health services.

This can be attained by raising healthcare standards and sustainability, achieving advanced rates of competitiveness, transparency and fairness, which contributes to achieving Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, in implementation of His Majesty King Hamad’s directives, he said.

The SCH chief commended the continuous support and follow up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, of all projects and programmes aimed at developing the health sector.

He was speaking as he yesterday met editors-in-chief of local newspapers.Government Hospitals chief executive Dr Ahmed Al Ansari said that BD2.8 million have been pumped into the electricity infrastructure of Salmaniya Medical Complex (SMC) under the supervision of the Electricity Authority.

He announced four new operating rooms in SMC which will bring the total number of operating rooms to 16, with a capacity to perform 80 surgeries on a daily basis up from 20, he added.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).