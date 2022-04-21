The higher authorities have issued a decree to approve amendments in the Traffic Law allowing split payment of traffic fine and granting discount of 25 percent of fine in certain cases, Okaz/Saudi Gazette has learnt from well-informed sources.



According to the sources, the amendments include allowing reduction in the value of the traffic fine by no more than 25 percent of the value of the upper limit in accordance with regulations set by the Minister of Interior in agreement with the Minister of Finance.



An amendment was made in paragraph 3 of Article 73 of the Traffic Law, which reads as follows: “The payment of the traffic fine for a single offense may be made in split payment. The value of the traffic fine may also be reduced by a percentage not exceeding 25 percent of its minimum value, in accordance with regulations set by the Minister of Interior in agreement with the Minister of Finance.” A draft royal decree has been prepared in this respect.



The Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Finance, the Saudi Central Bank, and the Board of Grievances have agreed on the necessary procedures for the confiscation and enforcement of the law against traffic violations, in light of the provisions of paragraph 2 of Article 75, referred to in clause 1st of this decision.



Amendment was also made in paragraph 2 of Article 73 of the law. As per this amendment, the traffic violator must pay the fine within a period not exceeding 15 days if the competent court rejects the objection of the violator, or a judgment is issued to modify the amount of the fine resulting from the violation recorded against him.



The amendment also stipulates that the violator may submit a request during this period to grant him a grace period of up to 90 days to pay the fine.



If the violator fails to pay within the specified period, it is permissible to confiscate his bank balances directly in accordance with a mechanism established by the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Finance, the Saudi Central Bank, and the Board of Grievances.



The Ministry of Interior, in agreement with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministerial Committee for Traffic Safety, shall determine the violations that do not apply to confiscation and direct execution of the penalty, if it is not endangering public safety.

