UAE residents applying for visas to dozens of countries through VFS Global have been advised against taking any assistance from agents in the country claiming to be appointed by the company. VFS Global said it has not appointed any agents to provide visa-related advice or services to applicants.

In a statement the company said, "VFS Global has no affiliation whatsoever with any agents – travel companies, typing offices, agents for flight bookings and travel insurances – in the UAE for the provision of any visa-related advice or services to applicants. VFS Global will not be responsible for applicants who seek advice or services in regards to their visa from any agents or for fees paid to agents in relation to the same."

VFS Global offers Schengen visa services for Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands in the UAE.

The company stressed that its staff has been instructed to refrain from directing applicants to other agents, travel companies or typing offices.

VFS Global is an outsourced partner of diplomatic missions to provide services for accepting and processing visa applications.

It explained that the decision to issue or refuse a visa and the processing time of a visa application is the sole prerogative of the diplomatic missions in UAE. “VFS Global has no role or influence in the outcome of a visa application and will not offer any visa-related evaluative advice to applicants.”

The company strongly advised visa applicants to ensure that VFS Global staff inside the premises of the Visa Application Centre assists them.

