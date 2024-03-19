The Real Estate Dispute Settlement Centre, part of the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Center (ADREC) under the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), has achieved a remarkable milestone in resolving real estate disputes throughout 2023.

The centre resolved 3,876 out of 4,079 disputes recorded in 2023, achieving a high completion rate of 95 percent. This accomplishment was reached after real estate mediators conducted 10,376 sessions throughout the year. The total value of the settled cases amounted to AED 1,985,550,315, representing a significant milestone in the centre's performance and its vital role in enhancing the stability of the real estate sector in Abu Dhabi.

Out of the 3,876 resolved real estate disputes, 28 percent were resolved through amicable means. This reflects a dedication to resolving real estate disputes amicably, utilising the latest mediation and reconciliation techniques. It is also a testament to the centre's ongoing commitment to enhancing the dispute resolution process in the real estate sector, thereby contributing to the sector's growth in the emirate.

"The achievements of the Real Estate Dispute Settlement Centre in 2023 are a clear indication of our commitment to excellence and our dedication to upholding the highest standards of justice and fairness in the real estate sector. With a focus on amicable settlements, the centre has played a pivotal role in maintaining the integrity and stability of the real estate market in Abu Dhabi," Said Rashed Al Omaira, Acting Director General at ADREC.

“The Centre remains dedicated to enhancing its services, adopting innovative approaches to dispute resolution, and contributing to the growth and stability of Abu Dhabi's real estate market,” he concluded.