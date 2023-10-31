RIYADH — The Ministry of Justice announced that it has granted law practice license to 15 foreign law firms. The ministry is also examining currently another 15 applications seeking license to practice the legal profession in the Kingdom.



The ministry said that the licenses were granted to several companies from countries such as the United States of America and the United Kingdom. This aimed at upgrading and developing the legal profession, enhancing the efficiency of its practitioners, and improving the business and investment environment in the Kingdom.



It is noteworthy that the ministry had granted license, the first of its kind, to three foreign firms in March this year. Minister of Justice Dr. Walid Al-Samaani and Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid Al-Falih had handed over the licenses to three foreign law firms to practice the legal profession in the Kingdom and this was on the sidelines of the International Conference on Justice held in Riyadh in March.



The firms that were licensed are Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, Latham and Watkins LLP, and Clifford Chance LLP. The licenses are the first to be granted to foreign law firms working in the Kingdom after the Council of Ministers approved amendments to the Code of Law Practice regarding licensing regulations.



In January this year, the Ministry of Justice had issued directives enabling foreign law firms to file applications for licenses to practice in the Kingdom through its electronic judicial services platform Najiz.sa. The service can be had through simple procedures. After logging into the Najiz.sa portal, users shall choose the service “Apply for law practice license (for foreign law firms),” fill up the relevant forms designated for it, and attach the required documents, the ministry said

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).