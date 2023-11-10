Winter has arrived — giving UAE cyclists the perfect weather to hit the tracks. Some do not know, however, that biking rules in the country are not just about following traffic signs and staying on appropriate lanes. There are strict regulations for putting bicycles on carriers attached to cars. A fine also applies.

An Abu Dhabi resident and cycling enthusiast learned the lesson the hard way. JO had to pay a Dh400 fine for obscuring his vehicle's number plate with his bicycle mounted on the back of his car.

Drivers must use an additional number plate when attaching bicycles to the rear of their cars to ensure clear visibility. Here's how to properly affix the additional number plate to the carrier:

Recently, the Abu Dhabi Police launched an initiative encouraging drivers to place an additional number plate on the base of the bicycle holder at the boot or the trunk of vehicles carrying bicycles. If the number plate of the car is blocked, it is considered a traffic violation and is subject to a fine.

Indian expat G Sahany and his 6-year-old son have registered for Dubai Ride, which will take place on Sunday, November 12. The duo will be driving from Abu Dhabi to Dubai to participate in this annual event.

Sahany said, "I've registered for Dubai Ride, which is happening this weekend. My plan was to participate with my son and attach our bikes to the rear of my 4WD for the journey to the venue. However, I'm now concerned about copping a fine if I install a bike rack. I didn’t know it was a violation, but the initiative by the authorities provides more clarity."

Dubai resident Mohtashim Rizvi, who frequently cycles to Mushrif Park to enjoy the greenery, plans to request an additional number plate. Rizvi said, "I am well aware of the rule, and to prevent any fines, I enquired about the number plate when renewing my car registration."

He added, "I will need to apply for it online and then collect it from Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA). I will do this sometime this week before the fitness challenge."

As Rizvi mentioned, the service to apply for additional number plate for a mounted bicycle rack is through RTA website and costs Dh35. A short and coloured Dubai branded plate or Expo plate will cost drivers Dh200. And takes only "three minutes" to apply.

Abu Dhabi Police have pledged to intensify traffic enforcement and take legal action against any vehicles not complying with the requirements for displaying licence plate numbers according to the Federal Traffic and Traffic Act.

Here's how Abu Dhabi residents can obtain an additional number plate for their cycle rack:

The extra number plate can be acquired at any Abu Dhabi Police station service centre. To obtain it, drivers are required to undergo a technical examination, pay the prescribed fee, and then receive the plate.

Ajanta Paul