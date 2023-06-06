Integrated Transport Centre (ITC). The road will be closed for 23 days, from Wednesday, June 7, 2023, to Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Motorists and road users have been urged to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.

According to the transport authority, a stretch on Zayed bin Sultan Street - Al Ain will be closed, as shown below. The ITC said traffic would be diverted to the opposite side.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).